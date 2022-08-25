Chicago's top doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady at a recent news conference encourages vaccinations and booster shots. Courtesy of the Chicago Department of Public Health

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwardy announced Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19 but was not experiencing serious symptoms.

"Last night, for the first time in the pandemic, I tested positive for COVID-19," Arwady said in a statement.

"I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms and fever but am otherwise well, which I credit to the fact that I'm fully vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation."

Arwady has helped guide the city through the pandemic and became well-known through weekly Facebook question and answer sessions.

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proved to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus," she said.

"We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us."