Authorities identify man shot and killed by Waukegan officer

The Lake County coroner's office said Thursday that 26-year-old Jesus Manjarrez died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Waukegan police, officers responded about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a neighbor dispute on the 1000 block of Glen Court.

Authorities said a wooden fence separating two properties was in flames as police arrived.

An officer grabbed an extinguisher from his squad car and was headed toward the blaze when he was approached by a Manjarrez, who was wielding a knife and a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest.

After Manjarrez ignored commands to stop, the officer shot and killed him, police said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting, as per protocol.