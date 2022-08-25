Aurora man sent to prison for 25 years for rape

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for rape.

José C. Salinas, 43, 700 block of Claim Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a news release Thursday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Salinas sexually assaulted the victim, whom he knew, multiple times from April 2010 to June 2013.

"Thanks to this victim for her bravery and for believing in our office as we sought justice on her behalf. It took her eight years to muster the courage to report this defendant's crimes against her," Assistant State's Attorney Hillary Sadler said in the news release.

Salinas must serve at least 85% of his sentence and will receive credit for the 443 days in Kane County jail, the news release said.