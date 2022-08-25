 

'A ray of sunshine': Mini horses provide stress relief for staff at Northwest Community Hospital

  • Registered nurse Jill Kottmeier greets Lunar from SOUL Harbor Ranch in the Barrington area on Thursday at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

      Registered nurse Jill Kottmeier greets Lunar from SOUL Harbor Ranch in the Barrington area on Thursday at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 8/25/2022 4:39 PM

The staff at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights got a small break from their normal routines Thursday thanks to a visit from a pair of mini therapy horses from SOUL Harbor Ranch.

Lunar and Unique made the trek from their Barrington-area home in -- what else? -- a minivan, driven by Jodie Diegel of the ranch's animal therapy program.

 

Wearing giant smiles in addition to their medical scrubs, registered nurse Jill Kottmeier visited with Lunar, while her co-worker, critical care staff nurse Cathy Devine pet Unique. They were among about 60 staff members who stopped by the patio area outside the hospital's piano lounge to spend time with the mini horses.

"Stress relief, a smile, and maybe a ray of sunshine on a windy rainy day. Yeah, that's really what it's intended for," said Amy Jo Steinbruecker, media relations manager for Northwest Community Healthcare.

Diegel and the "SOUL team" visit those in need with their registered therapy animals, partnering with locations such as Rush University Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, The Garlands, JourneyCare, NISRA, Marklund, GiGi's Playhouse and Barrington High School. They also offer on-site visits at the ranch.

