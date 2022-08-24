Two Cicero men charged in highway attack that injured Carol Stream teen

Two Cicero men are charged with felony battery and armed robbery after authorities say they beat and robbed a Carol Stream teenager and his older brother early Sunday along Interstate 290 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police said they responded just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Homan Avenue for a report of the attack.

Authorities said the 15-year-old Carol Stream boy and his 22-year-old brother, who now lives in Chicago, had pulled their car over after it had broken down.

The father of the victims said his sons were on their way to the Chicago Air and Water Show when they got a flat tire.

The brothers were approached by two men wielding a baseball bat and a hammer who chased after them and struck the pair with the weapons before stealing their cellphones and driving away, state police reported.

State police officials said the two suspects were apprehended a short time later after their vehicle was spotted by troopers.

On Monday, the two men were charged with aggravated battery and armed robbery.

Julian Noriega, 30, and Jose A. Lopez, 38, are being held at the Cook County jail. Noriega's bail was set at $100,000, and Lopez had his bail set at $50,000, according to sheriff's office records.

According to court records, Lopez was convicted of drug possession in 2007 and charged with drunken driving in 2009 as well as some other misdemeanors. Noriega was sentenced to two years of probation in 2012 for felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Both men are due back in court on Aug. 31.

The brothers were both treated at a hospital for their wounds Sunday and released later that day, their father said.