Schaumburg District 54 board member Van Dyke resigns; board seeking replacement

Citing time constraints from his other commitments, Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 board member Ken Van Dyke has stepped down midway through his second term.

The board of education is now seeking applicants to fill his seat. The person appointed would serve through the April 4, 2023 election, when candidates can seek the final two years of Van Dyke's term.

Interested residents must submit an application and resume by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Applications may be submitted online or copies sent by email, mail, fax or hand delivered to Superintendent Andy DuRoss, AndyDuRoss@sd54.org, 524 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194.

A candidate for an Illinois school board must be at least 18 years old, have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be a registered voter.

Candidates also must complete a paper copy of the Statement of Economic Interest Form available on the Cook County Clerk's website.