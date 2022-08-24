Police: Waukegan officer killed man who was wielding hammer, knife

A Waukegan officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife and a hammer Wednesday, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

Officers responded about 12:45 p.m. to reports of a neighbor dispute on the 1000 block of Glen Court.

Authorities said a wooden fence separating two properties was in flames as police arrived.

An officer grabbed an extinguisher from his squad car and was headed toward the blaze when he was approached by a 20-year-old Waukegan man who was wielding a knife and a hammer and had a gas can taped to his chest.

After the man ignored commands to stop, the officer shot and killed him, police said.

Authorities said the officer who shot the man is a 15-year veteran. As is protocol, the Waukegan police have asked the Illinois State Police to investigate the case.