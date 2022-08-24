Authorities: Driver fled after hitting garage in Lindenhurst
Updated 8/24/2022 5:25 PM
A pickup truck driver fled after hitting the garage of a home in Lindenhurst Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lake Villa Fire Department.
Authorities responded to the crash scene at Grand Avenue and Prospect Drive about 3:30 p.m. The pickup truck had struck the corner of the home's garage, and the driver had fled on foot.
Police chased him for about 20 minutes before he was apprehended, authorities said.
The driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His name has not been released.
The crash is still under investigation.
