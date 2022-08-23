Nominations open for Best of Gurnee Awards

Applications are open through Sept. 6 for the Best of Gurnee 2022 awards, which recognize local businesses for exemplary contributions to the community.

The two award categories are Paying It Forward and Bringing Me Home. The Bringing Me Home award honors businesses that foster a sense of community pride by infusing excellence into their operations. The Pay It Forward award recognizes businesses that note community needs and meet them generously.

Last year's Paying It Forward winner was the Riverside Cafe, 401 North Riverside Drive. Gurnee Garden Center, 797 Waveland Ave., won the Bringing Me Home award last year.

Those looking to nominate a business can fill out the digital form at survey.app.do/best-of-gurnee-2022.