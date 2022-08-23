Naperville Park District adjusting hours for Labor Day, Last Fling activities
Updated 8/23/2022 5:34 PM
Because of the Labor Day holiday and activities from the Jaycees' Last Fling celebration, the Naperville Park District is adjusting its hours of operation and closing some parking lots.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday, parking lots and streets near the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center and the Park District Administration Building, both on Jackson Avenue, will be closed. They'll remain closed through Monday.
The city posted a traffic control plan with street closure details at naperville.il.us. Additional information about the Last Fling can be found at lastfling.org.
Details about Naperville Park District facility hours are available at napervilleparks.org.
