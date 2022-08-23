 

Hoffman Estates recyclcing event Saturday

 
Daily Herald report
Hoffman Estates will host its annual recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Public Works Center, 2305 Pembroke Ave.

The electronics recycling and document destruction components will be sponsored by the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County. Residents of Hoffman Estates and other SWANCC communities are eligible to participate. Materials will not be accepted from non-SWANCC residents, businesses, schools, or institutions, and ID's will be checked for verification of residency.

 

Accepted electronic items include: cable and satellite receivers; cellphones and tablets; computers and computer equipment/components (cables, keyboards, monitors, etc.); fax machines, printers and scanners; MP3 players; TVs; video game consoles; video recorders/players; and zip drives.

Non-electronic items that will be accepted include: textiles and small household goods; boots and shoes; belts and ties; handbags; hats and gloves; toys; towels; sheets and blankets; small kitchen appliances; expired drugs/sharps; fluorescent and compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) light bulbs; batteries; printer cartridges; and latex, water-based paint (for a fee).

Flammable items will not be accepted.

