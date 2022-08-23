'He's done a great job': Mundelein village administrator gets 7% pay raise

As he enters his third year as Mundelein's village administrator, Eric Guenther will get a 7% pay bump, trustees decided Monday.

Guenther, the town's former police chief, will see his base salary increase to $226,947 per year, up from $212,100. The change is effective Friday.

"He's done a great job for us," Mayor Steve Lentz said Monday. "Exemplary."

Guenther started with the Mundelein Police Department in 1995 and advanced through the ranks, becoming chief in 2013.

In 2018, he was named Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.