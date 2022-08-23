 

Des Plaines resident bilked of $750 in cryptocurrency, police say

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/23/2022 1:03 PM

A scammer posing as a Department of Health and Human Services employee stole $750 in cryptocurrency from a Des Plaines resident on Friday, according to police.

The thief contacted the victim about a supposed $25,000 grant. After speaking with the impostor, the victim purchased the cryptocurrency and gave the thief the necessary transfer information.

 

The victim never received payment.

