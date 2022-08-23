Des Plaines man accused of sexually abusing teen at local restaurant

A 15-year-old girl was sexually abused at a Des Plaines restaurant, but friends came to her aid and called 911, leading to a suspect's arrest, police said Tuesday.

Jesse Gomez, 38, of the 500 block of Crestwood Drive in Des Plaines, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and battery, authorities said.

The girl was at McDonald's, 1101 Oakton St., when Gomez sexually abused her and slammed the bathroom door on the fingers of another girl, also 15, when she tried to leave, police Cmdr.. Matt Bowler said.

Friends stepped in to defend the girls, Bowler said. One called police, as did a McDonald's employee, he said.

Gomez was arrested at the restaurant shortly afterward.

A Cook County judge set Gomez's bail at $150,000. He must pay all of it to be released, the Cook County state's attorney's office said.

Gomez is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.