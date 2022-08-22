McHenry County transportation plan update nears planning stage, officials say

The Randall Road improvement project, completed in August 2021, widened Randall Road between Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, improved flow at the intersection of Randall Road and Algonquin Road, added two new signaled intersections and added pedestrian and bicycle amenities. Courtesy of McHenry County Division of Transportation

The future of McHenry County is likely to involve more bicycle and pedestrian paths and will continue to incorporate environmental and sustainability concerns into planning, officials with the county's division of transportation say.

A draft of the county's updated long-term transportation plan, dubbed "McHenry Moves 2050," could start being developed this fall, said John Paul Diipla, transportation planning manager.

Diipla, who has been coordinating the project for the past two years along with Assistant Director of Transportation Scott Hennings, said the current plan date back to 2014.

Since that time, advancements in technology and growth within the county necessitate that the county adjust its transportation goals, Diipla said.

While data from the first round of survey results released earlier this year showed an overwhelming majority of county residents drive to get around, over 60% of respondents said local networks are "too car-dependent" and would like the county to explore adding transit options such as buses, as well as improving bicycle paths.

"Having additional transportation options available, either to and from work or for recreation, was something noted throughout interactions we had," Diipla said.

The second survey asked participants to evaluate specific network improvements, including roadway design and possible bicycle and pedestrian paths, Diipla said.

Hennings said the county heard similar comments 10 years ago, when the current plan was being drafted, noting that in a hypothetical scenario where people were given $100 to improve McHenry County's transportation system, they only put $28, on average toward "reliable roadway travel" or decongestion.

"What we've heard is that people don't think congestion is that big of an issue," Hennings said.

Diipla and other "McHenry County Moves" planners are reviewing the Phase II survey results. They plan to summarize those findings during a public meeting of the county's transportation department at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the division of transportation offices in Woodstock.

While Diipla said he didn't want to draw conclusions yet from the results, he said the department was pleased with how many responses it got, and the county has seen high social media engagement.

In addition to Metra commuter trains that run through the county, there is an MCRide dial-a-ride service through a partnership with the county and Pace commuter buses. Pace is looking to add EV buses to its fleet, Diipla said.

Diipla said the county hopes to have a draft plan completed sometime in early 2023.

Visit mchenrycountymoves2050.com for more information about the plan.