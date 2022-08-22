Man charged with attempted murder in road-rage shooting in Hanover Park

A Hanover Park man has been charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting at a woman in a road-rage dispute early Sunday morning.

DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell denied bail Monday for Reco L. Murray Jr., 25, of the 1800 block of Ontarioville Road. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The woman was not injured.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the woman was stopped at a red light at Lake Street and Ontarioville Road in Hanover Park when Murray pulled up behind her. When the light turned green, Murray began honking and tailgating the woman as she pulled away, according to the news release.

When she pulled over to let Murray pass, he passed her, then stopped. The woman tried to continue driving past Murray, and there was a minor crash.

When the woman got out of her car to exchange information, Murray yelled and fired three shots at her, according to the release.

The woman drove off, but Murray followed. He fired three more shots at her car at a red light at County Farm Road and Lake Street, the release said.

She drove to the Hanover Park Police Department; he followed her, even as she circled the parking lot. Police arrested him there.

Police said they found a 9 mm Taurus handgun under the driver's seat of Murray's vehicle. They found five bullet cartridges in the victim's vehicle, multiple bullet holes in that vehicle and a shattered passenger's-side window.

Murray's next court date is Sept. 26.