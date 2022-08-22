Des Plaines woman ripped off by scammer, police say

A Des Plaines resident was victimized by an impostor claiming to be from Amazon, police said Monday.

The scammer called the woman Friday, said he worked for Amazon and said her account "had been flagged," police said in a news release. He then instructed the woman to buy gift cards and give him the card numbers, which she did.

She later discovered there was nothing wrong with her account.