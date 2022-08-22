Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Aurora

An off-duty state trooper helped Aurora police track down a 30-year-old Chicago man who now faces charges of attempted murder and other crimes, officials said Monday evening.

Byron Frazier, of the 4400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, is also charged with two counts of armed violence and single counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Aurora police said dispatchers received a call at 4:21 p.m. Thursday that a person had been shot on the 1000 block of North Lake Street. Around the same time, an off-duty trooper saw a man near the crime scene run into a car and drive away, Aurora police said.

The off-duty trooper stopped Frazier's car, and Frazier fled on foot, the news release said. After a brief chase, the state trooper and Aurora police captured Frazier.

The shooting victim suffered wounds to the arm and abdomen and ultimately was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition, police said.