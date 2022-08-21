Hoffman Estates police host Community Safety Meeting Aug. 29

The Hoffman Estates Police Department will be hosting a Community Safety Meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School cafeteria, 3805 Winston Drive in Hoffman Estates.

The department will make a presentation providing an update to residents regarding recent events and encourage their involvement to prevent, stop and solve crime in the community.

While the focus of this meeting will be on the north side of Hoffman Estates, all residents are welcome to attend.

For more information or questions, please contact Police Chief Kasia Cawley at (847) 781-2800.