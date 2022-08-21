 

Aurora man faces 5 felony charges after late-night shooting in Elgin

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/21/2022 11:49 AM

A 21-year-old Aurora man faces multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting late Saturday in Elgin, authorities said.

Wilmer Evaristo, of the 1800 block of Lily Street, appeared in Kane County court Sunday morning and was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He's charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Elgin police said.

 

If found guilty of the most serious charge against him, Evaristo could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

The charges stem from a report of shots fired at about 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Royal Boulevard, according to Elgin police. Officers confirmed that shots had been fired at the scene, but police did not release additional details about the shooting.

Authorities said the Kane County state's attorney's office also charged Aline Acosta, 20, of the 1800 block of Lily Street in Aurora, with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a felony. Acosta also appeared in Kane County court Sunday morning, when a judge set her bail at $20,000.

