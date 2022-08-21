A final dip: Swimmers enjoy last splash at closing Des Plaines pool
Family day at the pool is usually all about fun and laughter, but the usual joy of an afternoon at Iroquois Pool in Des Plaines came with a splash of sadness Sunday as swimmers took one last dip in the soon-to-be demolished facility.
"I grew up in Des Plaines and I actually was a lifeguard a long time ago here too, so I'm very nostalgic about the pool closing," said Gerry Lane, who was first in line to enter Iroquois on Sunday, along with his wife, Mary, and daughters Dana, 5, and Abby, 9.
"I learned to swim here. This was also the place I worked in high school," he added. "It was the best job I've ever had and my children got to swim here too, it's right in the neighborhood, it's sad to see it go."
After 50 years of keeping Des Plaines Park District residents cool, Iroquois closed Sunday ahead of its planned demolition. The park district intends to build new pool at nearby Arndt Park, as part of an $8.5 million renovation there.
Rachel Pett traveled all the way from her home in downstate Normal for one last swim in the pool where she worked while growing up nearby.
"Full circle," she said of her visit. "I'm sad."