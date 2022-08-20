Suburban Skyview: Stable area at racetrack is deserted

The stable and housing areas at Arlington Park usually were very busy this time of year. Scores of horses, jockeys, trainers, owners and workers operated in the area just northwest of the oval track.

Last year, the final Arlington Million-themed race was held on Aug. 14. Fans saw the venue's final day of horse racing the last weekend in September 2021.

The track opened in 1927 and its founder, Harry D. "Curly" Brown said it was "the most beautiful track in America."

A lot has happened through the years, including a destructive fire and amazing rebuild, million-dollar races and countless special family and Mother's Day events.

Fourth of July fireworks also were a big draw for the park. But now, the park is quiet.

No bugler, no cheering and no thunderous sound of horses rounding the turns.

The 326-acre property at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road is part of an ongoing sale by track owner Churchill Downs Inc.

The Chicago Bears have a purchase agreement with the organization and hope to build a new NFL stadium on the site.

The Bears' Soldier Field lease agreement with the Chicago Park District runs through 2033, but the team could vacate earlier after paying a hefty multimillion-dollar penalty.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.