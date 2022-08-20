Chicago man dies from injuries suffered in I-90 crash six days ago

A 20-year-old Chicago man died Friday, succumbing to injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash Aug. 14 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates.

The Cook County medical examiner's office and Illinois State Police said Isaac L. Watkins was died Friday afternoon at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Watkins and another person sustained life-threatening injuries following the crash that happened at about 3:30 a.m. when the vehicle the two were inside crashed into a tollbooth on the offramp, state police officials said.

The condition of second person injured in the crash is unknown.