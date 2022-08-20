Beach Park man facing weapons, DUI charges after road rage crash

A 28-year-old Beach Park man is facing weapons and drunken driving charges after authorities said he threatened another motorist with a gun and then crashed his car late Friday near Waukegan.

Joseph Ebler is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident following the crash at about 10:20 p.m.

Deputies from the Lake County sheriff's office responded to the crash near the intersection of Delany and Yorkhouse roads and discovered a Ford Mustang down an embankment and engulfed in flames.

Ebler was located nearby a short time later. Authorities said Ebler was "uncooperative" and "appeared impaired," having also sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Investigators also soon determined Ebler was the suspected driver involved in a traffic altercation a few minutes prior to the crash with a 40-year-old Gurnee Man in Wadsworth.

During the altercation, investigators said Ebler brandished a handgun and "threatened to shoot" the man while they were at a stoplight at the intersection of Wadsworth and Delany roads. The victim fled south and Ebler followed him, investigators said, eventually pulling up next to the man and pointing the gun toward him. Ebler then lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the embankment.

As deputies spoke with Ebler, they could not locate the gun, so a canine officer was called to the scene to help with the search.

The police dog, Dax, ultimately located a Glock 29 about 150 feet from Ebler vehicle in the area where he had fled after the crash.

Ebler is currently being held at the Lake County jail and his bail amount is set at $50,000.