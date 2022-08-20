Algonquin man charged with battery, threats to be sent for mental health evaluation

An Algonquin man charged with battery of a 71-year-old female relative and accused of making threats against a Labor Day weekend music festival in Bridgeview will be sent for mental health evaluation, a McHenry County judge ruled Friday.

Daniel O. Susma, 28, is charged with aggravated battery to a person older than 60 years old, a Class 3 felony; aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; and four counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Susma is accused of striking the woman in the face; scratching her face, back and arms; and covering her mouth and nose as she screamed and "impeded[ing] her breathing" in July, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, attorneys told McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge that a mental fitness evaluation performed by doctors at Mathers Clinic in Woodstock found that Susma was "unfit."

Susma will be transferred to the Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Elgin. When he regains mental fitness, which should be within one year, he will be returned to custody at the McHenry County jail, and his criminal case will proceed.

On another matter, the musician Diplo, who is scheduled to perform at the upcoming North Coast Music Festival over Labor Day weekend, has obtained a stalking/no-contact order against Susma over his alleged social media threats.

The musician said he does not know Susma or why the threats were made, according to court filings.

In ramblings posted on Instagram and Facebook, Susma ranted about the festival and wanting to see a shooting. He named Diplo specifically.

When arrested in July at his alleged victim's home, a firearm surrender was ordered, and a permanent no-contact provision with the woman was put in place.

At this time, he is not charged in connection with the social media posts, prosecutors said.

A status date has been set for Sept. 30.