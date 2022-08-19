Victim stable after shooting in Aurora
Updated 8/19/2022 6:57 PM
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Authorities responded at 8:46 p.m. to reports of a shooting at McCoy and Eola roads.
The victim is currently in stable condition, authorities said.
Police say the shooting, which is still under investigation, is an isolated case and presents no danger to the public.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.