Round Lake day care owner sentenced to 4 years in prison

The owner of an at-home day care business in Round Lake where a 3-month-old child died in 2019 was sentenced to four years in prison by a Lake County judge this week.

Jane Korzun, 54, of the 300 block of Savoy Drive, initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter, enhanced endangering the life of a child, endangering the life of a child and several counts of unlawful restraint and unlawful operation of a child care center.

Prosecutors and Korzun's defense attorneys agreed to an open plea deal where some minor charges would be dropped and it would be up to the judge to set Korzun's sentence of two to 10 years in prison, officials said.

Prosecutors sought the maximum punishment on the charges, Lake County state's attorney's office spokeswoman Sara Avalos said.

"We will continue to provide support to the family in this tragic and disturbing case," she added.

The baby died Aug. 8, 2019, and an autopsy performed by the Lake County coroner's office determined the cause to be asphyxiation in an unsafe sleeping environment.