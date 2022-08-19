New development proposed for Dundee Road in Wheeling

Wheeling's plan commission will meet Wednesday to review a proposal for a roughly 10-acre residential and commercial development.

Developers want to put up an apartment building and townhouses at 300 W. Dundee Road. The complex also would have a building for retail businesses and other amenities.

The site is near Wheeling Town Center and the Uptown 500 complex.

The village board preliminarily reviewed the plan in June.

The plan commission's meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.