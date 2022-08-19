Lissner won't seek another term on Elk Grove Village board, opening the door for Jarosch to run

Elk Grove Village's most senior trustee, Sam Lissner, announced he won't seek another term, opening up the door to local bakery owner Kathy Jarosch to run for his seat.

Lissner, currently the deputy mayor, has spent 28 years on the board -- an elected panel known for its streak of continuity in the Northwest suburbs -- but this week said he plans to step down when his seventh consecutive term concludes in April.

He pointed to the 2006 local ban on indoor smoking at public places as one of his proudest accomplishments; it preceded the statewide ban that took effect two years later.

Lissner's tenure on the board starting in 1995 was preceded by eight years on the Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 school board and a year on the board of Harper College in Palatine.

His announcement during Tuesday's village board meeting served as notice to any prospective candidates who might look to pass petitions this fall to get on the April 4 ballot.

And already, Jarosch, of the famous bakery of the same name, was in the audience and ready to declare herself a candidate in an interview with the Daily Herald after the meeting.

"I've enjoyed serving at the library," said Jarosch, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the library board in April 2021. "It's been a steppingstone to feeling like I want to serve our businesses and residents, and I feel the call to serve them in another way."

Jarosch already has the endorsement of Mayor Craig Johnson, who encouraged her to run after Lissner told the mayor of his plans last month. Jarosch had planned to seek a full term on the library board in the April election.

Johnson said he consulted his son TR, who serves on the library board, about whether Jarosch would be a good candidate for village board.

"You want to find people who want to be involved in the community," the elder Johnson said. "I'm very happy Kathy chose to do it."

The mayor also is backing Trustees Stephen Schmidt, the former police chief who is seeking his second 4-year term, and Tammy Miller, who is running for her first full term. She was appointed by Johnson after longtime Trustee Nancy Czarnik stepped down last November.

No other candidates so far have declared for the spring election.

Jarosch, a 33-year resident of the village whose husband Ken represents the third generation of ownership at Jarosch Bakery, said she thinks the current village board has done a good job. She said she's excited about business development in town, and appreciates the "strong" police and fire departments.

"It's important to continue to support them and maintain a good place for police to come and serve the community," Jarosch said.