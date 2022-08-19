Judge allows up to $3,000 for another mental evaluation of woman accused of killing Algonquin couple

A McHenry County judge on Thursday granted up to $3,000 of county funds for a second mental state evaluation of a woman accused of fatally stabbing an Algonquin couple in 2020.

Arin Fox, 41, who is being held in the McHenry County jail on $5 million bail, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Leonard Gilard, 73, and Noreen Gilard, 69.

If convicted, Fox could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Fox also is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to McHenry County court records.

Fox has a long history of mental illness, including schizoaffective disorder and bipolar depression, doctors and attorneys have said.

Earlier this month, Assistant Public Defender Ryan Ahern filed a motion requesting up to $7,500 to have Fox reevaluated.

Ahern has said Fox was not taking her medications and was hearing voices and experiencing hallucinations at the time she is alleged to have stabbed Leonard Gilard six times and Noreen Gilard 16 times in their home.

In his motion, Ahern wrote that Fox is "indigent and lacks the necessary funds to retain an expert's assistance."

Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Romito objected, saying Fox already had been evaluated by doctors from the Mathers Clinic as to her fitness at the time of the stabbings, and that their opinion has yet to be disclosed to the state.

Fox has been deemed fit to stand trial, which is based on a different evaluation from what her mental state was at the time of the killings.

Fox is due back in court Oct. 6.