District 64 custodian recorded employees in bathroom with phone, officials say
Updated 8/19/2022 9:29 AM
A Park Ridge-Niles District 64 custodian used a cellphone to record staff members in a bathroom at Washington Elementary School in Park Ridge, officials said Friday morning.
No students were recorded, district officials said in a news release.
Louis Rubio-Ortega was arrested by Park Ridge police Thursday and charged with two felony counts of unlawful recording inside a bathroom, the release said.
A Park Ridge police spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.
Rubio-Ortega has been placed on administrative leave.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
