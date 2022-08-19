District 64 custodian recorded employees in bathroom with phone, officials say

A custodian at Washington Elementary School in Park Ridge has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful recording inside a school bathroom. Courtesy of Park Ridge-Niles District 64

A Park Ridge-Niles District 64 custodian used a cellphone to record staff members in a bathroom at Washington Elementary School in Park Ridge, officials said Friday morning.

No students were recorded, district officials said in a news release.

Louis Rubio-Ortega was arrested by Park Ridge police Thursday and charged with two felony counts of unlawful recording inside a bathroom, the release said.

A Park Ridge police spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

Rubio-Ortega has been placed on administrative leave.

Check back for updates on this developing story.