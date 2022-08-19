Bicyclist struck and killed by unknown vehicle in Elk Grove

A bicyclist was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle Thursday night in Elk Grove Village, police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. on Louis Avenue just west of Busse Road, and the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Authorities did not provide a description of the vehicle, and they only identified the victim as a resident of Chicago.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The crash is being investigated by the Elk Grove Village Police Department Traffic Section with assistance from the multijurisdictional Major Case Assistance Team.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at (847) 357-4100.