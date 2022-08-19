Aurora man charged with attempted murder

An Aurora man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that left another man injured on Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said Friday night.

Juan J. Haro Beltran, 42, of the 600 block of South Kendall Street, also was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the news release.

His bail was set at $750,000, according to the Kane County jail website, and he has a Sept. 1 court date.

Police responded at 9:54 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 300 nlock of West Galena Boulevard, the news release said.

While en route, police found the victim. with a gunshot wound to the left arm on the 300 block of West Downer Place. The victim is in stable condition, authorities said.

Another Aurora man -- Isac J. Vuelvas-Jimenez, 44, of the 1000 block of Indian Avenue -- was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance in the case.