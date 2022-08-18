No bail for Arlington Heights man charged with kidnapping two girls

An Arlington Heights man charged with kidnapping two young girls last week was ordered held without bail Thursday so that his attorney can prepare a response to prosecutors' motion to deny bail.

Cook County Judge Marc Martin continued the bond hearing for James M. Krook to Monday, when prosecutors will argue that the 54-year-old should be held without bail because he poses a danger to the community.

Krook is charged with aggravated kidnapping, a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, the girls, ages 7 and 8, were playing outside an apartment complex Aug. 9 when Krook approached while using a walker and asked the girls if they wanted to taste milk that came from another state.

Krook then asked the girls to help him to the door of his apartment and then told them he was lonely, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Aldina Vulic said.

Once inside, he offered snacks to the girls as they sat on a couch, Vulic said. They later walked to the patio and asked to leave, at which point Krook started yelling at the girls, who began to cry, Vulic said.

As Krook then raised his shirt and motioned to undo his pants, two witnesses observed the girls crying and told them to run, authorities say. The witnesses subsequently called police, according to prosecutors.