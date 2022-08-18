Learn about social service agencies and clubs in Elgin Township

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Elgin Township is hosting "'What Makes Elgin Township Tick?," a community event to showcase the local social service agencies and clubs that make Elgin Township a better place to live.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Township campus at 729 S. McLean Blvd. in Elgin. It will include organization information, a volunteer fair, family fun, and food samples from Dream Hall.

Family fun includes a Mega Touch-a-Truck that will allow for an up-close view of an Elgin Township Road District dump truck, emergency vehicles from the city of Elgin's police and fire departments and the Kane County sheriff, a front loader from the village of South Elgin, a garbage truck from Groot, and the Gail Borden Public Library TechKnow Mobile.

Kenyon's Cow will be available for selfies, and there will be a drawing to crown her with a befitting name. Kids can enjoy the bouncy house and other fun, including face painting from 10 to 11 a.m.

Attendees can try the "What Makes Elgin Township Tick?" spinning wheel and attempt to win a tasty prize by correctly answering a township trivia question.

Follow facebook.com/elgintownship or call (847) 741-2045 for more information.