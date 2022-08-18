'It's serious. We're on it': How Hoffman Estates is addressing rise in crime on north side

A recent rise in break-ins and burglaries on the north side of Hoffman Estates -- especially in the Huntington Plaza Shopping Center on Algonquin Road -- has led to an increased police presence in the area and the scheduling of a community meeting Aug. 29.

Officials addressed the issue and announced the meeting at Monday's village board meeting, after a resident asked why he was receiving more information about crimes near his home from his Ring Doorbell service than from the village.

The resident added that neighbors and employees of nearby businesses didn't seem to know as much as he did about the uptick in crime.

Hoffman Estates Police Chief Kasia Cawley said her department takes crime in all areas of the village seriously and is working on a plan to better inform the public.

"You have seen an increased presence because we are addressing the issues that have recently occurred on the north side of town," Cawley said. "Sometimes when we're doing investigations, we don't want certain information released. It will impede the investigation. But that's completely on me.

"Part of this plan is working on a way to be more transparent to get the information out to the residents and the businesses."

Trustee Gary Pilafas said he shared the concerns of his fellow north-side residents, attesting to the speaker's report of people apparently testing the doors of parked cars in a nearby neighborhood in the middle of the night.

"I live eight houses from that strip mall and I echo a lot of the same concerns," Pilafas said. "It's serious. We're on it. And the chief's got a great staff. She's putting something together."

The community meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 3805 Winston Dr. in Hoffman Estates.

"At that meeting Aug. 29 we will have a great plan in place," Cawley said.