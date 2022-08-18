Elmhurst man charged with child pornography possession

An Elmhurst man has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

A DuPage County judge set bail at $75,000 Thursday for Rylan Raspatello, 24, of the 300 block of South West Avenue. Raspatello posted $7,500 bond and was released from jail Thursday.

Elmhurst police and the DuPage County sheriff's office digital investigation unit searched Raspatello's home Wednesday morning.

The pornography was found on several electronic devices, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The seven videos all depicted children under the age of 13, according to DuPage court documents. They ranged in time from seven seconds to nearly two minutes.

Raspatello's next court date is Sept. 12.