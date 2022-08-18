'A giant in our community': Antioch remembers former Mayor Michael Haley

Antioch mayors pose for a group shot in the late 1970s. From left to right are, former mayors M.W. Cunningham, Raymond Toft, Robert Wilton, Jim McMillen, and then-mayor Michael Haley. Courtesy of village of Antioch

Former Antioch mayor and village administrator Michael A. Haley died Saturday. He was 79.

Longtime Antioch resident and former Mayor Michael J. Haley is being remembered as a champion of the community whose impact still is evident.

Having served 12 years in different roles with local government, Haley was a no-nonsense manager with a soft spot for the town he had called home from an early age. He died Saturday at home surrounded by family. He was 79.

"As trustee, mayor and administrator, Mike's impact on the village of Antioch was substantial and has and will impact generations of residents," Village Administrator Jim Keim said.

Haley was the second-highest vote-getter among six candidates for the village board in 1973. He served four years as trustee before being elected mayor, serving from 1977 to 1981.

At that point, he began a 20-year career with the state of Illinois, working for the Secretary of State's Office and then as director of sales for the Illinois Lottery. After retiring from the state in 2001, Haley was hired as village administrator, serving two years before reprising that role from 2005 to 2007.

Keim, an Antioch native, was hired twice by Haley -- first as village engineer in 2001 and again in 2007 -- after both had left and returned as engineer/assistant administrator.

"Mike worked hard to keep the small town feel of our community, while still helping it move forward," Keim said.

A full-scale recreation of the historic Hiram Buttrick Sawmill as a bicentennial project in 1976 is among the significant achievements of Haley's tenure, according to Keim.

The village plans to rename the former West Depot Street from Cunningham Drive to Hillside Avenue by the sawmill in Haley's honor.

Beautification of downtown Antioch in the 1980s set the groundwork for the scenic downtown, he added.

"Mike brought the trees and landscaping features to Main Street that are still here today," he said. Haley also led the effort to build the village's wastewater treatment plan in the mid-2000s.

Mayor Scott Gartner said Haley as mayor was a "strong visionary who led with integrity and a profound willingness to help others."

"Mike Haley was a giant in our community and worked hard to faithfully serve the community he loved," Gartner added. "His impact on Antioch will be seen and felt for generations."

Haley was one of 14 children and moved to town when he was 7. The family lived in a farmhouse on Route 83 near the Wisconsin border. Current village Trustee Mary Pedersen is among his siblings.

Haley oversaw many village projects and was involved with various community organizations, including the Lions Club. He also was one of the original eight paramedics with the volunteer Antioch Rescue Squad.

Keim said Haley was an outstanding manager, intense but compassionate, who had a huge impact on his career.

"Mike Haley loved Antioch," Keim said. "He was aggressive and fought to make our community better, while also being approachable and engaging to residents and staff," he said.

An avid golfer, Haley took matters seriously while on the course, according to his daughter Jennifer Perrin.

"He never had a drink on the golf course but was the first one to buy drinks at the 19th hole," she said.

Survivors include Susan, his wife of 52 years; two daughters; three grandchildren; and 12 siblings and their spouses.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Lakes St. Peter Catholic Church, 557 Lake St.

Donations are appreciated to the Star Hospice Promise.