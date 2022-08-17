Wheaton North High School lockdown lifted; no threat found

Wheaton North High School was briefly put on lockdown on the first day of classes in what authorities called a precautionary measure while police investigated a suspicious item outside the building.

The item appeared to be a pried-open lockbox that could potentially be used as a gun safe, police and Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 officials said in a message to families just before 11:30 a.m. About 10 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted after police determined there was no threat to the school, district officials said.

Police will remain in the area while they complete the investigation on the lockbox that was found. Students have resumed their school day.

District officials said they encourage students and employees to "always say something if they see something that doesn't seem right or safe."

"In this situation, members of our school community modeled that behavior and properly executed safety drills as we have trained," the message stated.

In addition, Hawthorne, Lowell, Sandburg, and Washington elementary schools were placed in a "Secure & Teach" mode out of an abundance of caution, but that has since been lifted.

The district welcomed back nearly 13,000 students to 21 buildings Wednesday after the summer break.