Teenager dies after crash on Randall Road near St. Charles
Updated 8/17/2022 12:45 PM
A St. Charles teenager has died of injuries he suffered during a Tuesday afternoon crash on Randall Road.
Kevin White, 19, died Tuesday evening, the Kane County sheriff's office announced Wednesday.
White was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu sedan that was traveling north on Randall at Red Gate Road near St. Charles. A Toyota Sienna minivan driving south turned left, hitting the Malibu. The Malibu then hit a traffic signal pole on the passenger side. The driver of the Malibu, 20-year-old Mason Koffenberger of St. Charles, also was injured.
The Sienna's driver, 74-year-old Frank Morales of Elgin, was issued a ticket for failure to yield when turning left.
The crash remains under investigation.
