One dead, two injured after three-vehicle crash near Aurora

An Aurora man was killed following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a "high rate of speed" when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over.

The BMW continued west before entering the eastbound lanes of Route 30 and striking Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 17-year-old girl from Aurora.

That collision caused the BMW to split in half, authorities said, and Garcia-Roquel was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other drivers were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with injuries that weren't considered to be life threatening.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, but believe the excessive speed was a "major contributing factor."

No citations have been issued.