Man charged with kidnapping and child luring at Arlington Heights apartment complex

An Arlington Heights man faces kidnapping and child luring charges after police say he persuaded two children to follow him into his apartment last week then offered them beer and began to undress, police said.

James M. Krook, 54, of the 2100 block of Tonne Drive, appeared in bond court Wednesday on the two felony charges. Arlington Heights police detectives arrested him Tuesday after a weeklong investigation.

Police said Krook, using a walker, approached the two children as they played outside in an apartment complex common area the afternoon of Aug. 9. He persuaded them to follow him into his apartment under the pretext he needed assistance getting into the building, according to police.

The kids helped Krook get into the building and walked him to his apartment. Once at the door, Krook told the children not to leave, swore at them, and intimidated them into coming inside, authorities said.

Police said Krook offered them beer inside the apartment, and the victims left through the patio door. He responded angrily, using vulgar language and demanding they come back, according to police. When the children refused, Krook started to take off his shirt and pants, authorities said.

A witness saw the two juveniles standing outside on the apartment patio screaming, and overheard Krook yelling at them, police said. The witness confronted Krook and escorted the children to safety.

Police were dispatched to the apartment complex about 2 p.m. Aug. 9 for the child luring report.