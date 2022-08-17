High-fives and hugs as students return to school in Arlington Heights
Updated 8/17/2022 2:54 PM
High-fives and hugs were exchanged, and perhaps a few tears shed, Wednesday morning as students in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 were back in class for the first time following summer break.
At Dryden Elementary School, Principal Akema Sessler and teachers greeted students at the front entrance to start the day, before they poured into the hallways and classrooms to begin the new academic year.
District 25 educates more than 5,200 students at seven elementary and two middle schools.
