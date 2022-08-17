 

High-fives and hugs as students return to school in Arlington Heights

      Lauren Glaser greets her first-grade students on the first day of school Wednesday at Dryden Elementary in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Five-year-old Bryce Robertson gets a hug from his mom, Alycia, before his first day of kindergarten Wednesday at Dryden Elementary in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Dryden Elementary School Principal Akemi Sessler greets students Wednesday at the start of the first day of school for Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Patrick Boros, 10, gives a thumbs-up to his mom before the first day of school Wednesday at Dryden Elementary in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Parents walk with their kids before the first day of school Wednesday at Dryden Elementary Wednesday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

      Mindy Turner takes a photo of her boys Ryan, 10, left, and Zach, 7, before their first day of school Wednesday at Dryden Elementary in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 8/17/2022 2:54 PM

High-fives and hugs were exchanged, and perhaps a few tears shed, Wednesday morning as students in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 were back in class for the first time following summer break.

At Dryden Elementary School, Principal Akema Sessler and teachers greeted students at the front entrance to start the day, before they poured into the hallways and classrooms to begin the new academic year.

 

District 25 educates more than 5,200 students at seven elementary and two middle schools.

