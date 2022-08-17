Fitness hearing set for Algonquin man accused of battering relative, threatening Grammy winner

A 28-year-old Algonquin man accused of battering a 71-year-old female relative and posting social media threats about a shooting at an upcoming music festival in Bridgeview was found by a doctor to be "unfit," attorneys said in court Wednesday.

Daniel O. Susma was set to be arraigned Wednesday, but instead a fitness hearing was set for Friday after attorneys told McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge that a Mathers Clinic doctor found him "unfit."

Meanwhile, Diplo, an artist scheduled to perform at the North Coast festival over Labor Day weekend, has obtained a stalking/no contact order against Susma over social media threats.

Assistant State's Attorney James Newman and Susma's defense attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda, each said they would stipulate to the doctor's findings.

Should Coppedge rule Friday that Susma is unfit to stand trial, he would be turned over to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services until he regains fitness. At that time, he would be returned to the McHenry County jail and his case could proceed toward a trial.

Susma is charged with one count of aggravated battery to a person older than 60 years old, one count of aggravated domestic battery and four counts of domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint.

Susma is accused of striking the victim in the face, scratching her face, back and arms, and covering her mouth and nose as she screamed and "impeded(ing) her breathing" in July, according to court documents.

At a hearing held to increase Susma's $25,000 bond in July, Newman said his office learned from the FBI, Algonquin police and Bridgeview police about rambling and threatening Instagram and Facebook posts Susma is alleged to have made about a shooting at the upcoming North Coast Music Festival.

Newman declined to comment Wednesday on whether additional charges would be filed against Susma related to those social media posts.

Since Susma's arrest, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Diplo, who is performing at the music festival over Labor Day weekend, has obtained a stalking/no-contact order, according to court documents.

The order will expire Aug. 8, 2024, according to court records.

According to the petition, Susma is prohibited from threatening or contacting Diplo, whose legal name is Thomas Pentz, and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from the festival grounds at 7000 S. Harlem Ave.

Pentz said in the petition that he does not know Susma and that he has suffered emotional stress and anxiety as a result of the threat.

Pentz referenced an Algonquin police report related to a July incident days before Susma was arrested on charges of battering the woman. The report noted that Susma was "off his medication" and "having a manic episode and continued to make disorganized and manic statements."

Pentz also referenced that Susma told officers he wanted to see a shooting "so he could film it."

Susma is being held in the McHenry County jail on $50,000 bail. To be released pending trial, he would have to post $5,000.