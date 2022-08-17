Bartlett Citizen Police Academy seeking participants for 9-week fall session

The Bartlett Police Department will host its next Citizen Police Academy from Sept. 20 through Nov. 15.

The academy is a free nine-week program meeting 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in the department's training room.

The class size is limited. A random draw system will be utilized to select the participants if there is an overwhelming demand.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and a resident, owner, or employee of a business within the village who can make a commitment to attend the entire nine-week program.

Contact Sgt. Tom Alagna at (630) 837-0846 or talagna@bartlettil.gov before Thursday, Sept. 1 if you are interested in participating or have any further questions.