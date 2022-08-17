Bartlett Citizen Police Academy seeking participants for 9-week fall session
Updated 8/17/2022 10:40 AM
The Bartlett Police Department will host its next Citizen Police Academy from Sept. 20 through Nov. 15.
The academy is a free nine-week program meeting 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays in the department's training room.
The class size is limited. A random draw system will be utilized to select the participants if there is an overwhelming demand.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old and a resident, owner, or employee of a business within the village who can make a commitment to attend the entire nine-week program.
Contact Sgt. Tom Alagna at (630) 837-0846 or talagna@bartlettil.gov before Thursday, Sept. 1 if you are interested in participating or have any further questions.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.