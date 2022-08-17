Authorities: Woman shot at people during dispute over Facebook posts

A Hillside woman has been charged with shooting at people last month in Glen Ellyn in a dispute about Facebook posts.

Bail was set Tuesday at $150,000 for Tyra Bunch, 26, of the 4400 block of Idlewild Lane in Hillside. She is charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Police responded around 6:21 p.m. July 30 to the 100 block of Surrey Drive for a report of people lying on the ground. Officers didn't see anybody when they got there but noticed several unoccupied vehicles along the road on the 200 block of Surrey Drive.

About two hours later, three people returned and told police someone had shot at them. They told police they had gone to Surrey to confront Bunch over Facebook posts she had made. The news release did not specify the content of the posts.

Once there, one of the victims saw Bunch and began walking toward her. It is alleged Bunch reached into a car, retrieved a handgun and started shooting. Nobody was injured.

Bunch was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

She would need to post $15,000 bond to be freed pretrial. If she posts bond, she will have to wear an electronic monitor and be confined to her home, except to go to work. Her next court date is Sept. 6, before DuPage County Judge Margaret O'Connell.