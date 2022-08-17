Antioch man killed in crash after leaving the road and hitting a tree

A 72-year-old Antioch man died Wednesday morning after the 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving struck a tree.

Lake County sheriff's police were sent to a crash with injuries about 10:30 a.m. on Route 83 north of Eagles Nest Road in Antioch Township. The damaged red Tahoe was found in the yard of a home on the 40600 block of Route 83.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was unresponsive, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Deputies removed the driver from the vehicle and began lifesaving measures, which were continued by Antioch Fire Department paramedics, he added.

The driver was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation shows the Tahoe was traveling south on Route 83 when, for an unknown reason, it left the road heading east and struck a tree in the front yard of a home, Covelli said.

Impairment, whether from a medical condition, alcohol, or other drugs, was not immediately known, he added.

The sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.