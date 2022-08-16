Wheeling firefighter honored for saving a life while off duty

A Wheeling firefighter/paramedic was honored by the fire department Monday for helping to save a stranger's life while off duty.

Nicholas Brehmer was given a Meritorious Cross award by Fire Chief Mike McGreal during the evening's village board meeting.

Brehmer jumped to action in June while at Long Grove's Strawberry Fest with his family.

When he saw 52-year-old James Jung collapse to the ground from a bench, Brehmer determined Jung had no pulse, wasn't breathing and was in cardiac arrest, McGreal said.

Brehmer was joined by two other off-duty firefighter/paramedics who happened to be nearby: Timothy Strok of the Inverness Fire Protection District and Billy Eisner of the Long Grove Fire Protection District. They performed CPR until volunteers with the South Lake County Regional Community Emergency Response Team, who were at the festival to provide first aid if needed, arrived.

Those volunteers had an automated external defibrillator and other equipment, and together the firefighters and volunteers treated Jung until on-duty Long Grove firefighters showed up and took over, McGreal said.

Jung was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights and survived, McGreal said.

"Had it not been for the quick actions of (Brehmer), this individual would have not had the positive outcome that he did," the certificate for Brehmer's award reads. "In his actions, Nick has upheld the mission statement of the Wheeling Fire Department, promoting tradition, pride, honor and duty of the brotherhood of the fire service with the highest integrity."

Brehmer, who joined the department in 2003, received a standing ovation from village officials and the people in the audience Monday night. His parents, wife and children were there to see McGreal pin on the commendation -- as were many members of the fire department.

Afterward, Village President Pat Horcher thanked Brehmer, McGreal and the other gathered firefighters "for what you do every day."

Brehmer, Strok and Eisner previously received lifesaving awards in Long Grove. Jung was publicly recognized by Fire Chief Paul Segalla, too.