 

'This will allow us to do more': Food bank opens bigger distribution center in Green Oaks

  • Northern Illinois Food Bank President and CEO Julie Yurko speaks Tuesday during the opening of the North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      Northern Illinois Food Bank President and CEO Julie Yurko speaks Tuesday during the opening of the North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat who represents the 10th District, speaks Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat who represents the 10th District, speaks Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A tour group stops in front of the cooler and freezer space Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      A tour group stops in front of the cooler and freezer space Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • President and CEO Julie Yurko smiles after cutting the ribbon Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      President and CEO Julie Yurko smiles after cutting the ribbon Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Exterior view of the Northern Illinois Food Bank North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      Exterior view of the Northern Illinois Food Bank North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Audience members listen to President and CEO Julie Yurko speak Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks.

      Audience members listen to President and CEO Julie Yurko speak Tuesday during the opening of the Northern Illinois Food Bank's North Suburban Center in Green Oaks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 8/16/2022 7:06 PM

Rows of tall storage racks to hold a bounty of food have been bolted down and gleaming stainless steel prep tables readied for a surge in volunteers as the Northern Illinois Food Bank enters a new chapter serving Lake and McHenry counties.

The organization's new north suburban distribution center in the Green Oaks Business Park, on Route 176 just east of Interstate 94, is much larger and more centrally located than its former home of 20 years in Park City.

 

As a supermarket of sorts for food pantries and other entities, the relocation and expansion has been in the works since fall to meet a continuing demand for food assistance.

The expansion comes as the organization across its service area is serving 30% more people on average each month than before the pandemic. "Our emphasis and focus is to make sure we're tending to the pantries and soup kitchens as fast as we can," said Scott Keenan, north suburban center manager.

Keenan joined food bank executives and local officials Tuesday for an official grand opening. Work to convert the 28,000-square-foot warehouselike space started early this year. Distribution didn't stop in the interim, but the improved operation is ready to open full time.

"We knew we wanted to involve more volunteers. We knew we wanted to store more food, especially fresh food," said Julie Yurko, president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. "The other center was awesome, but this will allow us to do more."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Refrigeration and freezer space at the new facility has been expanded. Together, the two units can house up to 11 truckloads of food. The goal this fiscal year is that about a third of all food supplied will be produce.

Northern Illinois Food Bank is headquartered in Geneva with distribution centers in Joliet, Rockford and now Green Oaks. It provides 250,000 meals a day through a network of food pantries and feeding programs over a 13-county area.

The North Suburban Center in Green Oaks will continue to serve 210 pantries and programs -- 150 in Lake County and 60 in McHenry County. The new facility provides greater food storage and a larger pickup area for food pantries.

A new orientation space will allow the number of volunteers per shift to be increased from 50 to 100 to sort, label and package food.

In Lake County alone, the number of distributed meals grew from 9.1 million in the fiscal year ending July 1, 2019, to 12.8 million meals this past July 1, an increase of nearly 41%, according to Northern Illinois Food Bank.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Libertyville Township food pantry, which serves low-income working families and seniors on fixed incomes, is no exception. In July, the pantry served 340 registered households and 737 individuals, compared to 284 households and 570 individuals in July 2021.

"Most of the people who come are working," said Township Supervisor Kathleen O'Connor. "It's just that everything is more expensive."

For the fiscal year ending July 1, the North suburban center processed 1.2 million pounds of food and aims to double that at the new location.

The new facility is more visible to the community and includes meeting space that also can be used by agencies and donors.

Visit solvehungertoday.org/ for information on the organization, volunteering and other activities.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Demand for food pushes Northern Illinois Food Bank to expand services
Related Article
Demand for food pushes Northern Illinois Food Bank to expand services
 
'Everything is more expensive': Food pantry demand rises amid worsening inflation
Related Article
'Everything is more expensive': Food pantry demand rises amid worsening inflation
 
'Donating makes me feel good': Fifth-grader collects more than 100 bags of food and toys for pantry
Related Article
'Donating makes me feel good': Fifth-grader collects more than 100 bags of food and toys for pantry
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 