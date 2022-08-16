St. Charles men seriously injured in crash

Two St. Charles men were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near St. Charles.

The Kane County sheriff's office said deputies responded about 3 p.m. to a collision at Red Gate and Randall roads.

A 2016 Toyota Sienna driven by Frank Morales, 74, of Elgin made a left turn from southbound Randall onto eastbound Red Gate and struck a northbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mason Koffenberger, 20. The Chevrolet then swerved into a traffic signal pole on the passenger's side.

Koffenberger and his passenger, 19-year-old Kevin White, were taken to Northwestern Medicine-Delnor Hospital.

Morales, who was not injured, was issued a citation for failing to yield when turning left, authorities said.